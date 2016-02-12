Grandmother indicted for murder skips out on surrender

Brandon Price's grandmother was indicted Wednesday in connection to his death almost two years ago. (Source: Family photo)

A grand jury indicted Symanthia Price on three counts of felony murder, one count of first degree cruelty to a child and two counts of second degree cruelty to a child. (Source: WALB)

An attorney for the woman indicted for the murder of her 10-year-old grandson surprised even her lawyer Friday by not turning herself in.

She told her attorney she had a medical emergency.

On Wednesday the grand jury indicted her on murder and child cruelty charges in the May 2014 death of 10-year-old Brandon Price.

Her attorney says Price planned to surrender after arrest warrants were officially signed today.

He says she is innocent.

"It's still hurting her family today. This entire family is devastated and even more devastated that the District Attorney would bring charges when the autopsy report shows that the cause of death is undetermined," said attorney Roosevelt Carter.

Prosecutors say Price failed to feed her grandson properly or get him medical care for pneumonia and injuries, and that combination caused his death.

A bond hearing is supposed to be held for Symanthia Price Tuesday morning.

Her daughter Victoria Price is charged with obstruction and influencing a witness.

