'When Sistahs Gather' art exhibit opens in Albany

The Albany Area Arts Council is partnering with Renaissance Connection to host a new art exhibit for the month of February.

It's called "When Sistahs Gather".

The exhibit features paintings focusing on women from eight female artists who all have roots in Georgia.

Two of the eight artists featured in the exhibit are professional, but the Arts Council welcomes art from all artists.

"What we have done here, is we have given them a venue, to show the world and their community what it is that they do, with their hearts, which is a really really cool thing," said Executive Director Nicole Williams.

Admission to the exhibit is free, and if you like what you see, the artwork is available for purchase.

