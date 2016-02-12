Americus church preps to host Night to Shine event

There will be different rooms for the guests, including a makeup and nails room.

The tables and chairs will be moved out the way for the dance floor.

An Americus church is hosting a prom Friday night to celebrate teens and adults with special needs.

A Night to Shine will be hosted at First Baptist Church in Americus. Around 80 guests are expected to attend and more than 450 volunteers will be on hand to help the night go smoothly.

When the guests arrive, they'll walk the red carpet and will be greeted by the paparazzi. Once inside, they'll be given the royal treatment. There's a hair and makeup station for the women and a shoe shining and tie tying room for the men.

Ruth Koopal is part of the decorating team for First Baptist Church's prom. The event is extra special for her because her own daughter will be a guest. She said it will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for her.

"So this is graduation, prom night, wedding night, everything into one night," she said. "Awesome."

At the end of the night, every guest is crowned king or queen of the prom.

First Baptist Church is one of two hundred churches participating in the event sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation. More than 70,000 volunteers will be on hand in 48 states and seven different countries to make it an unforgettable night for 32,000 guests.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.