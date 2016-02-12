Traffic alert: Crash blocking I-75 in Dooly County

Crews are working to clear up a crash blocking all lanes of I-75 south in Dooly County.

A semi-truck and car were involved the wreck at mile marker 112 around 3:30 Friday morning

No word on injuries but we're told debris was scattered on the road.

According to GDOT, the crash should be cleared by 5 a.m.

