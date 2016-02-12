Thursday's region basketball tournament scores and highlights

Region basketball tournament scores from Thursday, February 12, 2016:

REGION 1-AAAAAA

Boys

Tift Co. 86, Lowndes 54

Lee Co. 58, Colquitt Co. 47

Girls

Tift Co. 51, Valdosta 48

Colquitt Co. 71, Lowndes 60

Boys' Championship: Tift Co. vs. Lee Co.; 8:30 p.m. Friday in Leesburg

Girls' Championship: Tift Co. vs. Colquitt Co.; 7:00 p.m. Friday in Leesburg

REGION 1-AAAA

Boys

Westover 61, Monroe 43

Bainbridge 80, Worth Co. 59

Girls

Americus-Sumter 64, Monroe 47

Westover 27, Bainbridge 23

Boys' Championship: Westover vs. Bainbridge; 8:30 p.m. Friday in Americus

Girls' Championship: Americus-Sumter vs. Westover; 7:00 p.m. Friday in Americus

REGION 1-AA

Boys

Thomasville 64, Fitzgerald 51

Early Co. 73, Seminole Co. 66

Girls

Pelham 54, Berrien 31

Thomasville 56, Fitzgerald 43

Boys' Championship: Thomasville vs. Early Co.; 8:30 p.m. Friday in Pelham

Girls' Championship: Pelham vs. Thomasville; 7:00 p.m. Friday in Pelham

REGION 1-A

Boys

Randolph-Clay 69, Quitman Co. 57

Calhoun Co. 82, Stewart Co. 62

Girls

Mitchell Co. 47, Calhoun Co. 43

Terrell Co. 61, Randolph-Clay 55

Boys' Championship: Randolph-Clay vs. Calhoun Co.; 7:30 p.m. Friday in Edison

Girls' Championship: Mitchell Co. vs. Terrell Co.; 6:00 p.m. Friday in Edison

