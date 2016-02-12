Thursday's region basketball tournament scores and highlights

Region basketball tournament scores from Thursday, February 12, 2016:
REGION 1-AAAAAA
Boys
Tift Co. 86, Lowndes 54
Lee Co. 58, Colquitt Co. 47
Girls
Tift Co. 51, Valdosta 48
Colquitt Co. 71, Lowndes 60
Boys' Championship: Tift Co. vs. Lee Co.; 8:30 p.m. Friday in Leesburg
Girls' Championship: Tift Co. vs. Colquitt Co.; 7:00 p.m. Friday in Leesburg
REGION 1-AAAA
Boys
Westover 61, Monroe 43
Bainbridge 80, Worth Co. 59
Girls
Americus-Sumter 64, Monroe 47
Westover 27, Bainbridge 23
Boys' Championship: Westover vs. Bainbridge; 8:30 p.m. Friday in Americus
Girls' Championship: Americus-Sumter vs. Westover; 7:00 p.m. Friday in Americus
REGION 1-AA
Boys
Thomasville 64, Fitzgerald 51
Early Co. 73, Seminole Co. 66
Girls
Pelham 54, Berrien 31
Thomasville 56, Fitzgerald 43
Boys' Championship: Thomasville vs. Early Co.; 8:30 p.m. Friday in Pelham
Girls' Championship: Pelham vs. Thomasville; 7:00 p.m. Friday in Pelham
REGION 1-A
Boys
Randolph-Clay 69, Quitman Co. 57
Calhoun Co. 82, Stewart Co. 62
Girls
Mitchell Co. 47, Calhoun Co. 43
Terrell Co. 61, Randolph-Clay 55
Boys' Championship: Randolph-Clay vs. Calhoun Co.; 7:30 p.m. Friday in Edison
Girls' Championship: Mitchell Co. vs. Terrell Co.; 6:00 p.m. Friday in Edison
Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.