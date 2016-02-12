Albany's Bowles playing in Dustin Johnson Junior Championship

An Albany transplant is ready to represent south Georgia in a major junior golf tournament.

Colin Bowles will compete in the inaugural Dustin Johnson World Junior Golf Championship this weekend in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

The sixteen year old will tee off against 60 of the best junior golfers from around the globe at TPC Myrtle Beach.

"In the back of my mind, I know everyone is about the same player as me," Bowles says. "Everybody can win. Everybody can shoot any number. So you're going to have to play your best to win."

Bowles moved to Albany from West Virginia last summer after his father purchased River Pointe Golf Club.

He says the warmer weather in south Georgia has allowed him to play golf year-round, something that has helped him prepare for tournaments.

Bowles will admit though this is the biggest tournament he's entered since moving.

"I haven't played this big of a tournament in a long time, since probably last summer," he says. "I've been practicing a lot, and I'm just going in there and we'll see what happens."

Bowles will play a practice round Friday, something he says is very important since he's never played the tournament course. Round one play begins Saturday, and the championship lasts through Monday.

