Darton hosts regional Science Fair

Over 230 middle and high school students from southwest Georgia are showing off their science fair projects at the 44th Annual Darton State College Regional Science Fair. There are some very impressive projects here, from middle and high school students around the region. Anything from volcanoes to homemade generators.



Students from across the region have been preparing for the Science Fair since October. Nine of Angela Gibson's middle school students have projects in this year's fair.



"It's really good to see their faces when they get here, and see some of the other students, and to see their topics, to discover that all the things we were talking about in school, and all the work they did paid off, " said Angelia Gibson, who is a teacher at Robert Cross Middle Magnet School.



The science projects range from Environmental and plant Sciences, to Engineering.



"I made a gadalinium magnetic generator, and its purpose is to replace the common copper generator there is now. This constant influx of magnetized gadolinium allowed the wheel to rotate, which I then converted to electrical energy," said George Zeanah, a Colquitt County High School Senior.



Students spent the morning making final improvements to their displays, in hopes of gaining attention from the judges. But winning isn't the most important aspect to the science fair, it's about learning.



"That's our goal, that's our mission, to inspire these kids to think scientifically, and maybe possibly pursue these interests as they get older, and maybe even come through Darton, eventually," said Doug Wyatt, Darton Regional Science Fair Director/Biology Professor.



Invitations will be given to the top exhibitor, from 9th to 12th grade, to represent our region at the International Fair in Phoenix, Arizona this May.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.