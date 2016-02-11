WALB STUDENT-ATHLETE OF THE WEEK (2/10/16): Southland's Weldon is Ivy League bound

Southland's Taylor Weldon put pen to paper, then rocked the cap to make it official Monday. He'll soon be playing college football.

"I'm beyond blessed to say I'll be attending Columbia University in the fall," he says.

The Raider defensive end is Ivy League bound, something he's wanted for a long time.

"That was always my goal: to play football where I could get the greatest education," Weldon says. "Obviously the Ivy League is where it's at."

"I know he's chasing an academic dream, so he's going to be a good student," says Southland head football coach Rod Murray. "He's already really academically driven, so you know he'll fit right in."

For Weldon, playing college football is an added bonus. It's the education he receives that will help him achieve his goals.

"My dad was a doctor, and he passed away last year. He's always pushed me to be my best," Weldon says. "Now I want to be a doctor too. I figure that's the best place for me to follow my dream."

But while his education is most important, Weldon says he can't wait to get back on the field. He missed most of his senior season with a knee injury.

He says he's ready to make an impact in the Ivy League

"They've had a struggling program for a while, and Al Bagnoli is the winningest coach in the Ivy League," Weldon notes. "He'll be my head coach up there, and I'm really excited to go up there and turn the program around."

