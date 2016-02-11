Trojan wrestlers aim high at state meet

Only one meet remains for the best high school wrestlers in Georgia.

The state championships begin tomorrow, and the Lee County Trojans hope to bring home some medals.

The Trojans are sending seven grapplers to metro Atlanta for the traditional state tournament Thursday.

A few of those have state title hopes.

Senior Aaron Maxfield is the #1 seed in his weight class for Class AAAAAA, while Slater Cruz hopes to improve on his fifth place finish a year ago.

Both say their state experience is a useful tool, and both have turned it up a notch this week as they prepare.

"The competition is definitely little bit better. It'll be a lot of kids we saw at sectionals," says Maxfield. "You have to have a little harder mindset. With better competition, you have to prepare a little bit harder."

"My mindset is to train as hard as I can because I want to win," says Cruz. "I feel like I've got a good shot of getting to the semis, then getting to the finals hopefully."

The GHSA state wrestling championships begin Thursday and run through Saturday at the Infinite Energy Center, which is the former Gwinnett Center.

