Golden Rams' upset bid falls short

Albany State's upset bid came crashing down Wednesday night after #18 Columbus State scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth for a walkoff 8-7 win.

The Golden Rams scored three runs to take a 7-5 lead in the top of the ninth, but Blake Edwards' double gave the Cougars the comeback win.

Trevor Billings went 2-4 with an RBI in the leadoff spot for ASU, while Kelvin Wimbush reached base in all four of his plate appearances.

Brandon Wollett went 6.1 innings as the Golden Rams starter, allowing five runs while striking out three.

Albany State will go for their first win of the season Friday at Georgia College.

