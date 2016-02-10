Woman indicted for young grandson's murder

Victoria Price was indicted Wednesday on charges of obstruction and influencing a witness.

Symanthia Price is facing felony murder charges as well as multiple charges of cruelty to a child.

Brandon Price's grandmother was indicted Wednesday in connection to his death almost two years ago.

The search continued Wednesday night for an Albany woman who is now charged with murdering her young grandson almost two years ago.

Late Wednesday, a grand jury indicted Symanthia Price on three counts of felony murder, one count of first degree cruelty to a child and two counts of second degree cruelty to a child.

10-year-old Brandon Price was dead when his grandparents showed up at Phoebe Putney hospital with him.

Prosecutors said that his grandmother didn't get Brandon medical treatment for pneumonia and injuries, and also didn't feed him enough.

Brandon weighed just 55 pounds when he died.

"We believe that it's an appropriate charge to bring felony murder counts as based on the findings of the Supreme Court. We are building our case based on those findings along with the base information that we had already developed," said District Attorney Greg Edwards.

Brandon's aunt, Victoria Price was indicted Wednesday on charges of obstruction and influencing a witness.

Prosecutors said that she told her young daughter to lie to investigators.

Brandon died on May 3, 2014.

WALB conducted a months-long investigation into the case.

Days before the first anniversary of his death, a story chronicling evidence of abuse against Brandon and highlighting the fact that he was buried in an unmarked grave aired on WALB.

Last November, his grandmother was arrested on child cruelty charges.

Those charges were dropped on a technicality last month and she was indicted Wednesday for murder and child cruelty.

