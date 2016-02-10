Suspected bank robber behind bars

Glen Roth was arrested in Ashburn in connection with a South Carolina bank robbery.

A suspected South Carolina bank robber ended up in a south Georgia jail Wednesday night.

62-year-old Glen Roth was arrested in Ashburn.

Turner County Sheriff Andy Hester heard there was a lookout alert for Roth's car late Wednesday afternoon.

Sheriff Hester drove through the parking lot of the Best Western near I-75 and found the vehicle.

Turner County deputies, Ashburn police and Georgia State Troopers surrounded Roth's room and Roth gave himself up.

Sheriff Hester said that he still had most of the money he's accused of stealing from a credit union this morning in Union, South Carolina.

