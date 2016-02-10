Grandmom indicted in Albany child death

The Dougherty County grand jury indicted a woman on murder charges in the death of her young grandson.

Symanthia Price is charged with three counts of felony murder, one count of 1st degree cruelty to a child, and two counts of second degree cruelty to a child.

Last year, a WALB News 10 investigation into the death of 10 year-old Brandon Price uncovered abuse and the fact that he was buried in an unmarked grave.

Brandon was dead when his grandparents showed up at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital with him on May 3, 2014.

Prosecutors say Symanthia Price did not provide Brandon with enough food and did not get him medical treatment for pneumonia and injuries.

Brandon's aunt, Victoria Price, was indicted for influencing a witness and obstruction. Prosecutors say she told her young daughter to lie to investigators.

A bench warrant was issued for Symanthia Price's arrest, and authorities are searching for her.

