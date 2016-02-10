Lowndes Co. deputies get new body cameras and tasers

Patrol officers will be the first to get the body cameras.

Just months after a grand jury recommended Lowndes County Sheriff's deputies wear body cameras patrol officers now have them.

The Lowndes County Sheriff's office purchased $155,000 worth of new body cameras and tasers at no cost to tax payers.

"What we were able to do was utilize our drug seized money and go ahead purchase the cameras and the tasers," explains Lowndes County Sheriff Chris Prine.

They bought 90 body cameras and 140 new tasers.

Deputies must complete training before wearing the cameras and will be asked to leave them turned on at all times.

"What we're going to ask them to do is never take that camera off or turn that camera off," explains Sheriff Prine, "you leave that camera on as long as you're involved in a traffic stop or if you're working a case."

The new cameras paired with the cameras already in patrol cars will help the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office hold officers and citizens accountable.

"Once we have a complaint we can go back, review the camera, and of course it solves a lot of problems," says Sheriff Prine.

Sheriff Prine already plans on getting more body cameras and hopes to have all deputies wearing them in the future.

