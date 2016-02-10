Seniors get the 'Cupid treatment' from Rotary

Folks at an Albany senior life center received Valentines from a Southwest Georgia community club



The Rotary Club of Dougherty County participated in the "Rotary has Heart" program, by making and delivering over 100 valentines to the Southwest Georgia Council on Aging congregate clients.

Club members handed out valentines, along with candy and other goodies, then spent valuable time with the elderly residents.

"Even though it's a small, token gift, it is very uplifting. When you know someone is thinking about you, they care about you, it gives you a great, warm feeling," said Bill Sadler.

Rotary Clubs all across the country are participating in the same "Rotary has Heart" program.



