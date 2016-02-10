Valdosta Regional Airport expansion projects underway

Construction on the new apron set to be completed August 2016

The Valdosta Regional Airport is continuing to upgrade their facilities.

The airport is currently working on a $3.6 million dollar project to build a new apron, which was last upgraded in the 90s.

It's just one of many projects the airport has seen over the past few years.

"A few years ago we built our new aircraft rescue and firefighting station and that was exciting. Then we built the new electrical vault with a back-up generator which gives us emergency capabilities for runway lights. Now we'll have the expanded apron and it's just exciting," explains airport manager Jim Galloway.

The new apron is projected to be completed in August of 2016, but the projects don't stop there.

Next year they plan to build a passenger boarding bridge. The bridge would take passengers directly from the terminal to the aircraft without having to walk outside like they do now.

Galloway says the projects will in no way interfere with airport operations.

