Sheriff lobbies against marijuana at capitol

Lowndes County Sheriff's representatives were at the state capitol today, to discuss parts of the medical marijuana bill.

The Georgia Sheriff's Association has come out against growing marijuana in Georgia, and now Lowndes County Sheriff Chris Prine supports that position.

Their position is that growing cannabis in the state would bring up control and security concerns.

"What we're afraid of, and the only thing we're afraid of, is we don't want it to be the first steps to legalize marijuana."

The bill started out allowing medical marijuana for kids 18 and younger, but has since grown to include adults.

