Car crashes through Albany title pawn store

Traffic was slowed on North Slappey Wednesday morning after a car crashed through a business.

The car went through the front of Big Bucks Title Pawn during the morning rush hour.

No injuries were reported, but the business sustained damage to the front.

A wrecker arrived to remove the vehicle, which came to a stop inside the pawn shop.

The Big Bucks title pawn store says they are still open, and they are glad no one was hurt.

We are trying to find out what caused the collision.

