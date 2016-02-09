Tuesday's region basketball tournament scores and highlights

Scores from region basketball tournament games played on Tuesday, February 9, 2016:
REGION 1-AAAAAA
Boys
Lowndes 64, Valdosta 56
Girls
Valdosta 56, Lee Co. 44
REGION 1-AAAA
Boys
Monroe 77, Dougherty 51
Worth Co. 59, Albany 49
Bainbridge 79, Crisp Co. 48
Westover 61, Americus-Sumter 52
Girls
Americus-Sumter 66, Cairo 30
Bainbridge 49, Thomas Co. Central 29
Westover 60, Worth Co. 23
Monroe 63, Cook 44
REGION 1-AA
Boys
Early Co. 78, Berrien 50
Fitzgerald 43, Pelham 39
Girls
Thomasville 58, Early Co. 40
Berrien 58, Brooks Co. 44
REGION 1-A
Boys
Terrell Co. 62, Webster Co. 57
Mitchell Co. 61, Miller Co. 48
Girls
Webster Co. 62, Stewart Co. 55
Quitman Co. 50, Miller Co. 29
