Tuesday's region basketball tournament scores and highlights

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Scores from region basketball tournament games played on Tuesday, February 9, 2016:

REGION 1-AAAAAA

Boys

Lowndes 64, Valdosta 56

Girls

Valdosta 56, Lee Co. 44

REGION 1-AAAA

Boys

Monroe 77, Dougherty 51

Worth Co. 59, Albany 49

Bainbridge 79, Crisp Co. 48

Westover 61, Americus-Sumter 52

Girls

Americus-Sumter 66, Cairo 30

Bainbridge 49, Thomas Co. Central 29

Westover 60, Worth Co. 23

Monroe 63, Cook 44

REGION 1-AA

Boys

Early Co. 78, Berrien 50

Fitzgerald 43, Pelham 39

Girls

Thomasville 58, Early Co. 40

Berrien 58, Brooks Co. 44

REGION 1-A

Boys

Terrell Co. 62, Webster Co. 57

Mitchell Co. 61, Miller Co. 48

Girls

Webster Co. 62, Stewart Co. 55

Quitman Co. 50, Miller Co. 29

