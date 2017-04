Two self-proclaimed outsiders are the winners in the first-in-the-nation presidential primaries tonight in New Hampshire.

Billionaire Donald Trump is the winner on the Republican side. It's still too early to tell who will finish second.

In the Democratic primary, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders defeated Hillary Clinton.

