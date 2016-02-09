Baby battles congenital heart defects

After multiple heart surgeries, you can see several of his scars are mending beautifully.

One Calhoun County mother went to visit her doctor to find out if she was having a boy or a girl.

Instead, she discovered her child had holes in his heart.

At six days old, Evan Vickers had open heart surgery, and 10 months later, he's opening other's hearts to congenital heart defects (CHD).

"Him being as happy as he is and positive helps me be positive as well," said Evan's mother, Brittnay Vickers.

Vickers has to do things most moms don't, like putting Evan's feeding tube in.

"You hear about babies that have heart surgery, you see them on Facebook, you see them on TV, you never really understand what they go through, what their parents go through, until you have one of your own," explained Vickers. "So Evan had a fairly complex congenital heart disease."

Dr. Ben Toole, a pediatric cardiologist with the Sibley Heart Center in Albany, treats Evan.

"His prognosis is excellent," said Dr. Toole.

Excellent after multiple heart surgeries, you can see several of his scars are mending beautifully.

"For more advanced types of congenital heart surgeries there have been a lot of advances the last 20-25 years," said Dr. Toole.

"It will eventually cause problems but we are hoping it is when Evan is 50 years old," explained Vickers.

A hope that continued advances in technology as Evan ages will help him live a long and a happy life.

"He is a very happy baby. He is an amazing little child," said Vickers.

If all goes well with Evan, his parents hope his visits to the cardiologist will become less frequent.

