Valentine's Day tents pop up around town

A tent on Old Dawson Road in Albany is filled with Valentine's baskets.

Tents are popping up around town selling seasonal gifts and food for Valentine's Day.

Residents may have noticed tents and trailers set up around South Georgia that are selling gifts and food ahead of Valentine's Day.

Not all curbside stores require special permitting, but they do have to have a business license.

The owner, who is an x-ray tech at a hospital, makes the baskets to sell during the week leading up to Valentine's.

"Everything is made by hand, hand picked, we don't do anything special or anything," said Van Hook with Sells Baskets.

There is another store, at 6th and Slappey at the Quick Shop parking lot, which has been selling seasonal Valentine's baskets for a decade.

Stores selling items out of a tent or a trailer require a permit from the city if the tent is larger than twenty by twenty feet or is enclosed in some way.

