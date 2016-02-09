Lee Co. leaders recognized for flood efforts

The people who help during natural disasters are recognizing a local county's efforts during the Christmas floods.

The Southwest Georgia Chapter of the American Red Cross delivered bleach supplies and kits to Lee County residents when the Kinchafoonee and Muckalee Creeks flooded.

Many wells were contaminated.

Red Cross officials commend Lee County EMA leaders for their outstanding communication with them on a daily basis.

Representatives recognized and thanked Lee County officials who led Disaster efforts during Tuesday night's County Commission meeting.

