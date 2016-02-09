VSU program receives global recognition

Valdosta State University's WebMBA program ranked 12th out of more than 300 MBA programs across North America, Europe, and Australia according to CEO Magazine.

The dean of VSU's business college says he isn't surprised because students who leave the program have a lot of success.

"It's not totally unexpected. We've had a high quality program for many years. The impact is that our students feel it with higher salaries and then they advance in their careers," explains the business college dean, Dr. Wayne Plumly.

This isn't the first time the program is being recognized.

Online MBA report, an online source that organizes more than 300 colleges in the United States that offer online MBA programs, also recognized the program.

They ranked it 4th out of 50 Online MBA Programs in the United States, 20th out of 25 Public Online MBA Programs, and 8th in the Top 20 Online MBA Programs in the South.

