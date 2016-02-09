Congressman Austin Scott's mobile office in Valdosta

Representatives from Congressman Austin Scott's district office were available to help constituents at Wiregrass Technical College today.

They assisted residents with Medicare, social security, veterans benefits, and other federal issues.

In a statement Congressman Scott said, "As a Member of Congress, it is important to have staff accessible in all communities throughout the Eighth Congressional District of Georgia so that we can always be listening to constituents and available to help in any way possible. Whether it is an issue with Medicare or the VA, it is our privilege to work for you.”

The mobile office will continue to travel through South Georgia on Wednesday, February 10th.

