Monday's region basketball tournament scores

Scores from Monday's region basketball tournament games:
REGION 1-AAAA
Boys
Dougherty 77, Cook 40
Crisp Co. 71, Thomas Co. Central 63
Albany 50, Cairo 36
Girls
Cairo 57, Dougherty 54
Thomas Co. Central 49, Albany 39
Worth Co. 52, Crisp Co. 40
REGION 1-AA
Boys
Berrien 50, Brooks Co. 46
Girls
Early Co. 54, Seminole Co. 47
REGION 1-A
Boys
Webster Co. 80, Baker Co. 41
Girls
Miller Co. 41, Baker Co. 40
