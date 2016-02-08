Monday's region basketball tournament scores - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Monday's region basketball tournament scores

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Scores from Monday's region basketball tournament games:

REGION 1-AAAA

Boys

Dougherty 77, Cook 40

Crisp Co. 71, Thomas Co. Central 63

Albany 50, Cairo 36

Girls

Cairo 57, Dougherty 54

Thomas Co. Central 49, Albany 39

Worth Co. 52, Crisp Co. 40

REGION 1-AA

Boys

Berrien 50, Brooks Co. 46

Girls

Early Co. 54, Seminole Co. 47

REGION 1-A

Boys

Webster Co. 80, Baker Co. 41

Girls

Miller Co. 41, Baker Co. 40

