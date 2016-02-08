Lee Co. to vote on ESPLOST

Voters will soon decide whether or not to extend the Education Local Option Sales Tax.

On Monday the school board voted to put an ESPLOST referendum on the May 24th ballot.

"It will not be a new tax. It's simply the continuation of the previous SPLOST, and the voters will decide whether or not to continue that SPLOST," said Lee County Superintendent Jason Miller.

Administrators say the revenue would be used to buy new buses, build new tennis courts, put a new roof on one school along with other projects.

