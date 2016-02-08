Terrell Co. leaders decide how to spend SPLOST funds

Smaller cities, like Sasser, want to use their money to put in a new pathway in the local park.

Terrell Co. leaders have decided that funds will be used to pay for road and bridge repairs among other projects.

Terrell County leaders have agreed on how to split the sales tax revenue.

The special purpose local option sales tax (SPLOST) referendum will be on the primary ballot.

SPLOST income is down, but an estimated $6 million dollars of revenue over six years would pay for road and bridge repairs among other projects.

Commission Chairman Wilbur Gamble said that he's pleased the cities and county were able to agree on how to share the income.

"We got a good relationship in Terrell County with our cities. Now, I don't say we have a good relationship on everything," said Gamble.

Money will also be used for fire and EMS services.

Smaller cities, like Sasser, want to use their money to make repairs on municipal buildings, and put in a new pathway in the local park.

The new SPLOST will start January 1st next year if voters approve it.

