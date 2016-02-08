Lower gas prices are saving drivers money

Gas was $1.56 per gallon at the Fairway Store on South Slappey Monday.

Drivers are finding that they have a little extra money thanks to dropping fuel prices.

The slide in gas prices has been putting extra money in people's pockets.

Shang Parks lives with a disability on a limited income.

He was filling up his car for $1.56 per gallon at the Fairway Store on South Slappey Monday, one of the cheapest prices WALB found in Albany.

"It has been running pretty tough. I wasn't able to have enough money in my pocket to do extra ordinary things like go out and eat, now I can save money and take little vacations and everything," said Parks.

The average gas price in Georgia one year ago was 34 cents higher than it was on Monday.

Two years ago, a gallon of unleaded was double what it is now.

Analysts with GasBuddy believe the price plunge is due to cheap crude oil, and a high supply of winter-spec gasoline.

Analysts think gas prices will continue to stay low throughout winter.

