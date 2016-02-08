Albany florist looking for a few good drivers

Hadden's will have plenty of red roses, but women like to be surprised with something different, too.

Hadden's Flower's and Gifts is still hoping to hire some more temporary employees for the Valentine's day rush this week.

Valentine's Day is less than a week away and florists are getting ready for the rush.

Monday wasn't about prepping flowers at one Albany flower shop, instead it was about preparing people to help with the job of getting orders completed and out the door.

The big marquee outside Hadden's Flowers on Westgate reads "APPLY NOW".

And to meet the floral demand, Hadden's owner Anne Gray has already hired four temporary employees.

"Right now we are trying to do our preps. We still have people we have to train," said Gray.

And she is still looking for five more temporary drivers to manage all of the Valentine's Day deliveries.

"If you have a timed delivery and you want to get it before work, the earlier the better," explained Gray.

With 2,000 red roses on order alone, not to mention thousands of lilies, multi-colored roses, candy and more, there won't be much down time for employees until Valentine's Day.

And since the big day is on Sunday this year, there will be one less day to prepare since most florists will be closed on Sunday.

"All the ladies like to get it at work so they want to get it on Friday, so I want the guys to know that we have to do it on Friday or Saturday for them," said Gray.

The single biggest order is the traditional red rose.

Hadden's will have plenty of red roses, but Gray said that in her years of experience, women like to be surprised with something different, too.

