Henderson signs extension at Valwood

Ashley Henderson isn't going anywhere.

The Valwood head football coach has signed a four-year extension to remain with the Valiants, and has pulled his name from the Valdosta High head coaching search.

"It's one of those things where it's hard to leave a good place with good people," Henderson told WALB over the phone Monday.

Henderson has led the Valiants to a 48-5 record in four seasons as head coach, including a state title in 2012 and 2015.

That success made him a candidate for the head coaching vacancy at his alma mater, Valdosta High.

"Anytime you have a chance to coach at your alma mater, there's going to be interest," Henderson says.

Ultimately, Henderson decided to stick around at Valwood, and will remain the Valiants' head coach. He says the potential for the future of the Valwood program was too much to leave.

"We're on the verge of really growing here," he says. "We're playing in a kickoff classic next fall in Atlanta. We've got a brand new weight facility. It's just exciting to be just a small part of it."

