Missing man search suspended

The search for an Americus man, missing since Wednesday night, has been put on hold.

26-year-old James Fuller ran off after a police officer approached him about a suspended tag.



Law enforcement from four agencies spent Friday searching thick woods Fuller ran into behind the 3 Squares Diner off Highway 19. They even brought in a helicopter.



Due to high water from the Muckalee Creek, and the brush, officers are waiting for the water to recede before they go back in. They plan to bring in search dogs.



Members of Fuller's family have participated in the search, and no one has heard from him.



Fuller's mother told us she believes he took off running because he was afraid to go to jail. She also told us Fuller had a son born Tuesday.

