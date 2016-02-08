Lowndes Co. studies new pet chaining ordinance

Commissioners looked over the new ordinance at their planning meeting last week. It calls for stricter guidelines when it comes to chaining pets.



Dr. Amanda Hall raised concerns about this to the commissioners last year. She says it's a big issue in Lowndes County, but this new ordinance would be one small step forward.



"I feel like it's a public health risk, as well as a welfare issue for our dogs in the community," said Dr. Amanda Hall of Baytree Animal Hospital.



The new ordinance would also address the selling of puppies in parking lots.



The commission plans to vote on the proposal in the near future.

