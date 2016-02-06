Friday's high school basketball scores and highlights - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Friday's high school basketball scores and highlights

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

High school basketball scores for Friday, February 5, 2016:

BOYS

Tift Co. 67, Lee Co. 39

Colquitt Co. 53, Valdosta 44

Mitchell Co. 66, Westover 62

Monroe 78, Cook 44

Bainbridge 57, Americus-Sumter 40

Northside, Warner Robins 76, Worth Co. 62

Thomasville 74, Fitzgerald 69

Seminole Co. 69, Early Co. 61

Berrien 64, Pelham 58

Turner Co. 86, Charlton Co. 48

Quitman Co. 58, Terrell Co. 52

Atkinson Co. 59, Irwin Co. 52

Clinch Co. 61, Lanier Co. 39

Deerfield-Windsor 61, Valwood 49

Westwood 49, Terrell Academy 41

GIRLS

Tift Co. 66, Lee Co. 61 (F/2OT)

Valdosta 44, Colquitt Co. 41

Americus-Sumter 68, Bainbridge 30

Mitchell Co. 53, Westover 45

Monroe 68, Cook 52

Pelham 71, Berrien 51

Fitzgerald 56, Thomasville 47

Seminole Co. 73, Early Co. 62

Turner Co. 71, Charlton Co. 22

Terrell Co. 73, Quitman Co. 55

Valwood 44, Deerfield-Windsor 43

Westwood 59, Terrell Academy 44

