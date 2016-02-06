Friday's high school basketball scores and highlights

High school basketball scores for Friday, February 5, 2016:
BOYS
Tift Co. 67, Lee Co. 39
Colquitt Co. 53, Valdosta 44
Mitchell Co. 66, Westover 62
Monroe 78, Cook 44
Bainbridge 57, Americus-Sumter 40
Northside, Warner Robins 76, Worth Co. 62
Thomasville 74, Fitzgerald 69
Seminole Co. 69, Early Co. 61
Berrien 64, Pelham 58
Turner Co. 86, Charlton Co. 48
Quitman Co. 58, Terrell Co. 52
Atkinson Co. 59, Irwin Co. 52
Clinch Co. 61, Lanier Co. 39
Deerfield-Windsor 61, Valwood 49
Westwood 49, Terrell Academy 41
GIRLS
Tift Co. 66, Lee Co. 61 (F/2OT)
Valdosta 44, Colquitt Co. 41
Americus-Sumter 68, Bainbridge 30
Mitchell Co. 53, Westover 45
Monroe 68, Cook 52
Pelham 71, Berrien 51
Fitzgerald 56, Thomasville 47
Seminole Co. 73, Early Co. 62
Turner Co. 71, Charlton Co. 22
Terrell Co. 73, Quitman Co. 55
Valwood 44, Deerfield-Windsor 43
Westwood 59, Terrell Academy 44
