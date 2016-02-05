Cordele church hosts father/daughter dance

A similar event was held in Cordele Friday night.

The First United Methodist Church Activities Center was the site of this Daddy Daughter Dance to raise money from the Crisp County Family Connection.

"We have a lot of children who live in poverty here, a lot of families who struggle, and our initiative is to guard the well-being of the children in our county,” said Shelvia Kootnz, Crisp County Community Council Board Member.

All the money raised from tonight's annual dance will go to local initiatives that address the needs of children and families in Crisp County.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.