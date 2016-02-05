Crews prepare for weekend high water

Lee County workers are preparing for potential high water.

Two pallets full of sandbags are available to the public outside of the Public Works office in Leesburg.

Employees have already replenished the sandbag stock once and will make more as needed.

Officials said they are most concerned about minor flooding around the 400 block of Knollwood Drive and lower parts of Cypress Pointe Road since the Kinchafoonee Creek is in minor flood stage.

"We will put some water over the road signs if necessary, said Lee Co. Public Works Director Mike Sistrunk. "I kind of have the feeling it won't make it to that but we want to be prepared just to be on the safe side so we will check in the morning and if need be we will do it."

The Kinchafoonee Creek is expected to crest at 15 feet Saturday.

The Muckalee Creek is cresting now and is in a flood action stage.

