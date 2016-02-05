Thousands continue to gather for Moultrie car show

Tens of thousands of people are expected to show up at the auto swap in Moultrie all weekend.

The event has 4,000 vendors and about 800 cars from across the country.

This is the 40th year for the family run event. Kyle Kelly is the son of the founders.

Kelly says the swap meet is a great place to find things you wouldn't normally see.

"It's something that you don't see everyday and it's not something that you can just go to junkyards and find," said Kelly. "There's stuff out here that's a little bit more rare.

The event goes on through Sunday.

