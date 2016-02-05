Chehaw welcomes educational program activities

One of the Rhinos you can feed on weekends

Visiting the zoo at Chehaw Park is a fun way to learn about exotic animals and those native to Georgia.

“When you bring out a bird like this, he's so tiny that people's first instinct is "aww" and they think he's a baby but he's actually full grown. I think Clark is about 9 years old now,” said Education Specialist Jayme Jones.

Clark the screech owl is only one of many animals you can meet and learn about at Chehaw Park's kids Cup program on Friday mornings.

"There's a different theme every time and we usually start off reading a book then we'll go into a craft and we'll even take a zoo trip,” said Jones

At the zoo you will see kangaroos, emus, and other exotic animals as well as native species to Georgia.

In addition to the children's programs, there are other educational opportunities for all ages.

“There's loads of opportunities. As an intern here are the zoo I get to do lots of talks. I'm involved with the meerkat enrichment talk, mainly on the weekends. I also get to help out with the rhino feeds,” said Sophia Jones, an intern from Scotland.

Visitors also have the opportunity to feed the rhinos and camels, as well as the animals in their petting zoo.

The education programs are open to all ages at Chehaw. You may find out more about the park and the events being hosted by visiting their website here.

