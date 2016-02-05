Albany art museum introduces new exhibits

Three new exhibits are now open at the Albany Museum of Art.

73 paintings from the US, Europe, and Australia make up the "Masterworks from the International Guild of Realism" exhibit in the Haley Gallery.

"A True Likeness: The Black South" is an exhibit of 20 photos taken by Richard Samuel Roberts of the African American lifestyle in the 1920s and 30s in Columbia, South Carolina.

"A Connection to the Past" is an assortment of contemporary photographs taken in Albany by local photographer A. E. Jenkins.

"That's pretty important to chronicle the history of Albany through its community, and bringing that into our museum, we are very flattered to have him here," said Interim Curator Katie Dillard.

Admission to the museum is free to the public. It is open Tuesday until Saturday, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

You can find out more about the Albany Museum of Art by checking out their website here.

