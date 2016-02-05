SGMC goes red for women

Nearly 100 women gathered at the Valdosta Country Club for a heart healthy breakfast in celebration of Wear Red for Women day.

South Georgia Medical Center hosted the event. It featured a speaker discussing the importance of knowing the risks and symptoms of heart disease.

"Today is the day that we wear red but it symbolizes everything we need to do every day as women to prevent heart disease," says nurse practitioner Kelly Blackmon.

SGMC has events planned throughout the rest of the month to raise awareness for heart disease. You can view their calendar of events here.

