Dental students practiced skills with free cleanings and exams

The dental chairs at Wiregrass Technical College were filled with little teeth today as dental students offered free cleaning, exams, and taught children how to maintain good oral health.

"We do cleanings, fluorides, and sealants which are all preventative procedures to help children keep from having a cavity or a toothache," explains Director of Dental Programs Sandi Woodward.

But the kids getting their pearly whites brightened weren't the only ones benefiting from the cleanings.

"The program allows the opportunity for the students to do hands on experiences and learn the procedures, get more skilled, and more practice with the procedures while providing needed care," says Woodward.

Students say the lessons went even further than cleaning teeth.

"You get to work with the parents of the kids as well and talk to them about the kids healthcare. It gives you experience with communication and stuff like that too," says dental hygiene student Hayley Anderson.

Anderson says anytime they get to work on patients is beneficial to their future.

"It helps us a lot to get real world experience. It's very fast passed compared to what we're used to normally," Anderson explains, "so we really like it so we can get ready for our new jobs."

But seeing the smiles on their patients faces makes it all worth while.

"It feels great honestly, being able to do something to help people that might not normally get that help and to be a positive influence for them," Anderson says.

