Dental students practiced skills with free cleanings and exams - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Dental students practiced skills with free cleanings and exams

Hayley Anderson, Student Hayley Anderson, Student
Sandi Woodward, Director of Dental Programs Sandi Woodward, Director of Dental Programs
LOWNDES CO., GA (WALB) -

The dental chairs at Wiregrass Technical College were filled with little teeth today as dental students offered free cleaning, exams, and taught children how to maintain good oral health.

"We do cleanings, fluorides, and sealants which are all preventative procedures to help children keep from having a cavity or a toothache," explains Director of Dental Programs Sandi Woodward.  

But the kids getting their pearly whites brightened weren't the only ones benefiting from the cleanings. 

"The program allows the opportunity for the students to do hands on experiences and learn the procedures, get more skilled, and more practice with the procedures while providing needed care," says Woodward. 

Students say the lessons went even further than cleaning teeth. 

"You get to work with the parents of the kids as well and talk to them about the kids healthcare. It gives you experience with communication and stuff like that too," says dental hygiene student Hayley Anderson. 

Anderson says anytime they get to work on patients is beneficial to their future. 

"It helps us a lot to get real world experience. It's very fast passed compared to what we're used to normally," Anderson explains, "so we really like it so we can get ready for our new jobs." 

But seeing the smiles on their patients faces makes it all worth while. 

"It feels great honestly, being able to do something to help people that might not normally get that help and to be a positive influence for them," Anderson says. 

Copyright 2016 WALB.  All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Utility leaders explain move to 401 Pine Ave.

    Utility leaders explain move to 401 Pine Ave.

    Monday, May 22 2017 9:29 AM EDT2017-05-22 13:29:12 GMT
    The new building is located at 401 Pine Ave. in Albany (Source:WALB)The new building is located at 401 Pine Ave. in Albany (Source:WALB)

    Albany Utilities has occupied the 207 Pine Ave. building since the late 70s, but utility leaders say it’s time to move on. Stephen Collier, Assistant City Manager of Utilities, told WALB News 10 that the current building is no longer in shape to do business.

    More >>

    Albany Utilities has occupied the 207 Pine Ave. building since the late 70s, but utility leaders say it’s time to move on. Stephen Collier, Assistant City Manager of Utilities, told WALB News 10 that the current building is no longer in shape to do business.

    More >>

  • Library sells commemorative bricks

    Library sells commemorative bricks

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 3:24 PM EDT2017-05-17 19:24:34 GMT
    The South Georgia Regional Library is selling commemorative bricks. (Source: WALB)The South Georgia Regional Library is selling commemorative bricks. (Source: WALB)

    You can put your mark on the new public library in Valdosta. The South Georgia Regional Library is selling commemorative bricks.

    More >>

    You can put your mark on the new public library in Valdosta. The South Georgia Regional Library is selling commemorative bricks.

    More >>

  • South Georgia agencies help battle wildfire

    South Georgia agencies help battle wildfire

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 5:30 PM EDT2017-05-16 21:30:34 GMT
    Nearly 1,000 people are fighting the massive wildfire scorching through South Georgia and North Florida. (Source: WALB)Nearly 1,000 people are fighting the massive wildfire scorching through South Georgia and North Florida. (Source: WALB)

    Nearly 1,000 people are fighting the massive wildfire scorching through South Georgia and North Florida. 

    More >>

    Nearly 1,000 people are fighting the massive wildfire scorching through South Georgia and North Florida. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly