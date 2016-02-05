UPDATE: Dive team to search for missing Americus man

A dive team will join the search Friday more a missing man who ran from a traffic stop and has not been seen since.

Crews have been waiting for the waters of Muckalee Creek to recede before conducting an underwater search.

Law enforcement agencies have been searching the woods near U.S. Highway 19 behind the 3 Squares Diner in Americus.

Authorities say 26-year-old James Fuller took off running into the woods during a traffic stop for an expired tag last Wednesday night around 11:30.

Police did not pursue him, and Fuller's family hasn't heard from him since.

The family began their own search of the area Thursday.

Police were notified and a missing persons report was filed. A helicopter has searched the area twice already.

The family says Fuller ran because his driver's license was expired, and he was afraid to go to jail.

Fuller's mother said his son was just recently born, and there is no reason why they wouldn't have heard from him.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

