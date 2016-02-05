WALB Most Wanted suspect captured in Fitzgerald

A shooting suspect featured Thursday on WALB's Most Wanted has been captured thanks to viewer tips.

17-year-old Wayan "Scooter" Jordan is in the Ben Hill County Jail on aggravated assault charges.

Fitzgerald Police were looking for Jordan and 25-year-old Cornelius "Don Don" Smith in connection to a December shooting that wounded a man.

Chief Bill Smallwood said tips about Jordan's whereabouts started coming in immediately and thanked the community for their help.

Smith is still on the run and is considered armed and dangerous. If you know where he is contact Fitzgerald Police at 229-426-5600.

