Packers sweep state diving titles

The GHSA Class AAAAAA state diving titles are headed to Moultrie.

Sophomores Parker Hardigree and Kelliann Howell swept the boys' and girls' championships Thursday night at the state meet at Georgia Tech.

Hardigree claimed his second straight title with 511.30 points in the boys' finals, while Howell earned her championship with 435.05 points.

Howell finished third at last year's state meet.

The Packers also saw Lillian Fagan finish 6th this year.

