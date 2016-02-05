Nabers fills out Noles' top class

Depending on who you read, the nation's top 2016 recruiting class belongs to the Florida State Seminoles.

One of the last additions to that class is Lowndes tight end Gabe Nabers.

Nabers flipped his commitment last week from South Florida to Florida State, and officially signed with the Noles on Wednesday.

"It's been a dream for a while to go there, and now that i'm able to, i'm just trying to stay humble," he says. "It's just a blessing."

Nabers competed at several Florida State camps, and impressed the coaching staff. They just had to make a spot for him.

"When you watch him on film, he is a football player. He can play defense. He can play offense. He can catch the ball. He can play multiple positions," says Florida St. head coach Jimbo Fisher. "He's physical. He likes the game. He hustles. He lives, eats, and breathes everything about football. I loved him in camp. I told his mom he was going to be a part of this class."

Nabers says he hopes to play and contribute his freshman year in Tallahassee.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.