WALB STUDENT-ATHLETE OF THE WEEK (2/4/16): Westover's Smith makes waves

Westover senior Delaney Smith is doing something no Patriot swimmer has done in 20 years: competing for a state championship.

She says it's her attention to detail that got her to where she is today.

"Every drill, every workout that we do, we train and we work as hard as possible in each thing to get the techniques right. mentally you have to concentrate on each aspect of it," said Smith.

The senior will compete in the 100m freestyle and 200m IM at this weekend's state championships in Atlanta.

It's been a goal of Smith's to swim in this meet for the last four years.

"It's been a very big want of mine," she says. "Just trying and wanting it so bad, and not making it, and just getting over that and trying harder next year and throughout the entire season year round."

While the state meet is new territory for Smith, success is not.

Smith also competes on Westover's academic decathlon team, and the honor roll student hopes to become an engineer one day.

Much like swimming, Smith says focusing on all the little things helps keep her above water.

"That's basically what swim practice is, it's studying for a test," she says. "The test just happens to be a state competition."

"It's drive. You have that drive to be the best you can possibly be and she has been pushing to be that for four years now," says Westover head swimming coach Angela Warren. "She is very absolute in knowing what has to be done to get the job done."

Now every practice stroke, every extra lap will come to be worth it as Smith swims on the state's biggest stage.

