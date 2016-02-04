WALB helps Tifton residents prepare for severe weather

There was such a great turnout, the store sold out and ended up with a long waiting list.

WALB teamed up with Midland Weather Radios to make sure residents were prepared for severe weather.

WALB showed up at a Tifton Walgreen's to help sell and program weather alert radios on Thursday.

Yolanda Amadeo, Chris Zelman and Ben Roberts were out Thursday meeting residents in Tifton who were looking to protect their families during severe weather.

WALB teamed up with Midland Weather Radios to sell and program weather alert radios at the Walgreen's on Love Avenue.

There was such a great turnout, the store sold out and ended up with a long waiting list.

"We want to be safe and prepared if severe weather does strike our neighborhood. We want to make sure that our property and our family is safe from disaster," said Tifton resident Julie Lester.

"We understand that in this area of the world you've really gotta have a device like this that can alert you and let you know that something's coming," explained Midland Radio Meteorologist Bruce Jones.

A meteorologist from the National Weather Service was also at the event in Tifton handing out severe weather safety information. And representatives from the Tift County Emergency Management Agency were there signing up residents for the county's automatic alert system.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.