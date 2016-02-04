VSU addresses graduation concerns

Students at Valdosta State University expressed concerns over changes to the school's graduation ceremony. A petition on change.org has over 1,400 signatures asking the administration to change the ceremonies back.

Previously the school had multiple graduation ceremonies over two days. The new schedule calls for convocations during the day for each college followed by one commencement later that evening.

VSU Interim President Dr. Cecil Staton says many of the concerns students have comes from a lack of information.

"A lot of what that petition is about is frankly misinformation. It's about jumping to conclusions before a lot of information had gone out about this event," explains Dr. Staton.

Students expressed concerns with having a limited number of tickets to give to family and friends to watch the events. However, Dr. Staton says there will not be a limited number of tickets given out.

Even with the negative feedback online, Dr. Staton says they've had a lot of positive feedback as well.

In a previous statement Dr. Staton said, "While all changes bring challenges we are confident students and their families will enjoy what we have planned for spring commencement and that this will be the beginning of a new tradition at Valdosta State University."

He says the changes to the ceremony are a result of feedback from ceremonies in previous years.

