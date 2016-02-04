Lowndes Commissioners address low SPLOST funds

The Lowndes County Board of Commissioners kicked off their annual planning meeting Thursday morning.



One big topic was SPLOST funding. Funding at this point is below projections. However, commissioners say they don't believe it will affect any planned projects.



"We're not at the point now, we don't believe, where we're actually going to have to cut any projects. We do have to be conscious of the fact that revenue may come up short," said Commission Chairman Bill Slaughter.



Commissioners say it's important to remember to take a look at funding like this, so they can best decide how to tackle future issues. They also will not vote on any items during these planning sessions.

