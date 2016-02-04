SPD seeking information after rash of auto break-ins

SPD is asking for information in a rash of auto break ins.

Sylvester police are asking for your help to find the suspects in a rash of auto break-ins.

Police say it started in January.

You should always lock your car doors and activate the alarms.

Police say to remove all valuables from your vehicles and put them in a safe place.

Anyone with information should contact the Sylvester PD or Crime Stoppers at 436-TIPS.

